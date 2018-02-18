Sen. Coons says “it's hard to say” Russian meddling didn't affect 2016 election outcome 0 Comments for this article By: CBS News Submitted: 02/18/2018 - 1:21pm News Latest Video US World Politics Entertainment Health MoneyWatch SciTech Crime Sports Shows CBS Evening News CBS This Morning 48 Hours 60 Minutes Sunday Morning Face The Nation Video CBSN Watch Live CBSN Originals CBSN On Assignment LIVE More In Depth Photos Mobile Radio Local Shop Alerts Log In CBSN × © 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. Share: