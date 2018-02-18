Sen. Coons says “it's hard to say” Russian meddling didn't affect 2016 election outcome

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CBSN

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

8 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
UPDATE: One person killed after 18 wheeler hits 3 vehicles on Ochs Highway
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Chinese Association celebrates Chinese New Year
Read More»
8 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Signal Mountain bests Red Bank in district semifinals, 64-51
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now