UPDATE: One person killed after 18 wheeler hits 3 vehicles on Ochs Highway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police have released more information on the fatal crash on Ochs Highway Saturday morning.

Chattanooga Police say the 18 wheeler tanker was driven by James Wilson.

According to police, the truck was coming down Lookout Mountain when the driver told officers he lost his brakes.

Police say the truck crossed the center line, sideswiping two vehicles, and then striking a Toyota Tacoma head on.

Chattanooga Police say the driver of the Toyota, Mallory Baldshun, was killed and a juvenile passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to police, Wilson was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Chattanooga Fire was called to the scene for Hazmat response as the tanker was fully loaded with hazardous material.

Chattanooga Police will continue to investigate the crash.

Previous Story:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say they are investigating a fatal crash on Ochs Highway. Police say Saturday morning an 18 wheeler was coming down the mountain when it hit 3 other vehicles. One person was killed and two others transported to the hospital for observation.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says they confirmed that it is not leaking the acid it was carrying and it will be transported to it’s original destination, the Chattam Plant.

Nearby homes were evacuated while crews identified the liquid that the tanker was carrying.

Chattanooga Police Lt. Austin Garrett says the road could be closed up to 24 hours. Evacuated residents were allowed back in their homes around 8 pm.

Lt. Garrett says, “You can expect Ochs Highway to be closed up to 24 hours for transferring what is on the truck to another truck, the investigation into the crash to determine the cause and then recovery of the vehicle and then to clean the scene up”

The Chattanooga Fire Department HAZMAT team was called to the scene to contain a liquid that spilled from the tractor trailer.