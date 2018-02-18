Chattanooga Chinese Association celebrates Chinese New Year

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Chinese Association celebrated the Chinese New year today with a spring potluck and festival.

Traditional dances and songs were performed.

This event was held at the North River Civic Center.

Members of the organization say it is important to educate others about this fun part of their culture.

“It’s important for them to know what is like, Chinese New Year. It’s different from Christmas, different from Halloween. They get some first hand experience,” said Dr. LU Wang, a professor at UTC.

They were able to learn about tradition chinese food and enjoy some as well.

If you missed out on the fun, this group will be at the Asian Food Stone on Hixson Pike Sunday at 11:15 a.m.