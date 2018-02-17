Winter Olympics: Full TV schedule, USA medal count

One week down, one to go at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. Will the United States add to its medal haul on Saturday after getting defeated on Friday? Check out the full 2018 Winter Olympics TV schedule below.

CBS Sports has you covered with an overview of what to watch and how to watch or stream it from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, as well as a medal tracker with updates from the previous events. South Korea, remember, is 14 hours ahead of the Eastern Time zone in the United States, so you’ll have to find opportunities to sleep when you can. But if you’re looking for TV schedules, streaming options, daily event rundowns and more, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch on TV

The Olympic Games will be broadcast on various NBC networks. Those include NBC, NBCSN, USA Network.

NBC will present 176 hours of live coverage, and its primetime coverage began Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m., and concludes with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25.

NBCSN will present 369 hours of coverage, including live primetime and 10 days of 24-hour coverage from Feb. 18-25. The Pyeongchang Games officially began on NBCSN on Wednesday Feb. 7 at 11 p.m., with live coverage of mixed doubles curling.

CNBC will present 46 hours of coverage, including its curling telecasts beginning Monday, Feb. 12 and concluding Friday, Feb. 23.

USA Network will present 40.5 hours of ice hockey and curling coverage, most of which will air live between 7-9:30 a.m. Coverage begins on Saturday, Feb. 10 with a live presentation of the Women's hockey qualifying round.

How to watch on digital and streaming services

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC’s coverage on fuboTV (try for free).

Full TV schedule: Saturday, Feb. 17



All times are Eastern.

2:40-5 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: Switzerland vs. South Korea, NBCSN (LIVE)

5-7:10 a.m. — Men’s Curling: Canada vs. Sweden, NBCSN

7:10-9:30 a.m.- Men’s Ice Hockey: USA vs. Olympic Athletes of Russia, NBCSN (LIVE)

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle Skiing (aerials qualifying), NBCSN

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. — Women’s Cross Country (4x5km Relay Gold medal final), NBCSN

11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. — Women’s Biathlon (12.5km Mass Start Gold medal final), NBCSN

12:30-1:30 p.m. — Short Track (men’s 1000m and women’s 15000 gold medal finals), NBCSN

1:30-2:30 p.m. — Women’s Skeleton (gold medal final runs), NBCSN

2:30-3:30 p.m. — Men’s Ski Jumping (individual large hill gold medal final, NBCSN

3-6 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle Skiing (aerials competition), NBC

3-6 p.m. — Women’s Biathlon (12.5km mass start gold medal final), NBC

3-6 p.m. — Women’s Cross Country (4x5km Relay Gold medal final), NBC

3:30-5:30 p.m. — Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay), NBCSN

5-8 p.m. — Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Canada, CNBC

7-8 p.m. — Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8–10:10 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle Skiing (slopestyle competition), NBCSN (LIVE)

8-11 p.m. — Men’s Alpine Skiing (giant slalom, first run), NBC (LIVE)

8-11 p.m. — Short Track (gold medal finals), NBC

8-11 p.m. — Women’s Skeleton (gold medal final runs), NBC

8-11 p.m. — Men’s Ski Jumping (individual large hill gold medal final), NBC

10:10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: Germany vs. Norway, NBCSN (LIVE)

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. — Men’s Alpine Skiing (Giant slalom, gold medal final run), NBC (LIVE)

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle Skiing (slopestyle gold medal final), NBC

Ted Ligety will look to add to his Olympics medal collection in the men’s giant slalom. USATSI

Sunday, Feb. 18

12:30-2:40 a.m. — Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Japan, NBCSN

1:30-4:30 a.m. — Primetime Encore, NBC

2:40-5 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, NBCSN (LIVE)

5-7:10 a.m. — Women’s Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland, NBCSN

7-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: Canada vs. South Korea, USA (LIVE)

7:10-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: Sweden vs. Finland, NBCSN (LIVE)

9:30-10:15 a.m. — Two-Man Bobsled (competition), NBCSN

10:15-11:15 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle Skiing (Aerials gold medal final), NBCSN

11:15 am.-12 p.m. — Speed Skating (women’s 500m gold medal final, men’s team pursuit competition), NBCSN

12-1 p.m. — Men’s Biathlon (15km mass start gold medal final), NBCSN

1-3 p.m. — Men’s Cross Country (4x10km relay gold medal final), NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay), NBCSN

3-6 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle Skiing (aerials gold medal final), NBC

3-6 p.m. — Men’s Speed Skating (Team Pursuit Competition), NBC

3-6 p.m. — Men’s Biathlon (15km Mass Start Gold medal final, NBC

4-7 p.m. — Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Norway, CNBC

7-8 p.m. — Olympic Ice, NBCSN

7 p.m.-Midnight — Figure Skating (ice dancing short dance), NBC (LIVE)

7 p.m.-Midnight — Women’s Freestyle Skiing (halfpipe), NBC (LIVE)

7 p.m.-Midnight — Women’s Speed Skating (500m gold medal final), NBC

7 p.m.-Midnight — Two-Man Bobsled (competition), NBC

7 p.m.-Midnight — Men’s Cross Country (4x10km relay gold medal final), NBC

8-10:15 p.m. — Figure Skating (ice dancing short dance), NBCSN (LIVE)

10:15-11:10 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle Skiing (aerials gold medal final), NBCSN

11 p.m.-1:30 a.m. — Women’s Ice Hockey (semifinal), NBCSN (LIVE)

Monday, Feb. 19

12:35-2 a.m. — Women’s Snowboarding (big air competition), NBC

1:30-4:30 a.m. — Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Denmark, NBCSN

2-4:30 a.m. — Primetime Encore, NBC

4:30-7:10 a.m. — Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Canada, NBCSN

7:10-9:30 a.m. — Women’s Hockey (semifinal), NBCSN (LIVE)

9:30-11 a.m. — Men’s Ski Jumping (team large hill gold medal final), NBCSN

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Two-Man Bobsled (gold medal final runs), NBCSN

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Speed Skating (men’s 500m gold medal final, women’s Team Pursuit Competition), NBCSN

12:30-3:30 p.m. — Men’s Curling: U.S. vs Canada, NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Men’s Ski Jumping (team large hill gold medal final), NBC

3-5 p.m. — Speed Skating (men’s 500m gold medal final, women’s team pursuit competition), NBC

3:30-7 p.m. — Ice Hockey Game of the Day (Replay), Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (Replay)

5-8 p.m. — Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. China, CNBC

7-8 p.m. — Olympic Ice

8–10:10 p.m. — Figure Skating (ice dancing gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

8–10:10 p.m. — Women’s Alpine Skiing (downhill training), NBCSN

8-11:30 p.m. — Figure Skating (ice dancing gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8-11:30 p.m. — Women’s Freestyle Skiing (halfpipe gold medal final) NBC (LIVE)

8-11:30 p.m. — Two-Man Bobsled (gold medal final runs), NBC

10:10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Men’s Hockey (Elimination round), NBCSN (LIVE)

Tuesday, Feb. 20

12:05-1 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle Skiing (halfpipe competition), NBC (LIVE)

12:30 a.m.-2:40 a.m. — Men’s Curling: Canada vs. Japan, NBCSN

1-4:30 a.m. — Primetime Encore, NBC

2:40-5 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (elimination round), NBCSN (LIVE)

5-7:10 a.m. — Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. South Korea, NBCSN

7-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (elimination round), USA (LIVE)

7-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (elimination round), NBCSN (LIVE)

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Men’s Nordic Combined (individual large hill/10km gold medal final), NBCSN

10:30 a.m.-noon — Biathlon (mixed relay gold medal final), NBCSN

Noon-12:45 p.m. — Men’s Nordic Combined (individual large hill/10km gold medal final), NBCSN

12:45-2 p.m. — Short Track (women’s 3000 relay gold medal final, women’s 1000 qualifying, men’s 500 gold medal final), NBCSN

2-5 p.m. — Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. South Korea, NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Biathlon (mixed relay gold medal final), NBC

3-5 p.m. — Men’s Nordic Combined (individual large hill/10km gold medal final), NBC

5-7 p.m. — Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay), NBCSN

5-8 p.m. — Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Switzerland, CNBC

7–8 p.m. — Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8-10:45 p.m. — Figure Skating (ladies’ short program), NBCSN (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Women’s Alpine Skiing (downhill gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program, NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Women’s Bobsled (competition), NBC

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Men’s Snowboarding (big air competition), NBC (LIVE)

10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (quarterfinal), CNBC (LIVE)

10:45 p.m.-2:40 a.m. — Women’s Curling: Canada vs. Great Britain, NBCSN

Lindsey Vonn’s best event is the downhill. USATSI

Wednesday, Feb. 21

12:30-2:40 a.m. — South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia, NBCSN

1:05-2 a.m. — Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold medal final, NBC

1:05-2 a.m. — Short Track – Gold medal final, NBC

2-4:30 a.m. — Primetime Encore, NBC

2:30-5 a.m. — Women’s Ice Hockey (bronze medal game), USA (LIVE)

2:40-5 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (quarterfinal), NBCSN (LIVE)

5-7:10 a.m. — Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Great Britain, NBCSN

5-7:10 a.m. — Men’s Curling: Sweden vs. Norway, USA

7:10-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (quarterfinal), USA (LIVE)

7:10-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (quarterfinal), NBCSN (LIVE)

9:30-10:45 a.m. — Women’s Bobsled (gold medal final runs), NBCSN

10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Speed Skating (men’s and women’s team pursuit gold medal finals), NBCSN

10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Cross Country (men’s and women’s team sprint gold medal finals), NBCSN

1:30-2 p.m. — Medal Ceremonies, NBCSN

2-5 p.m. — Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Great Britain, NBCSN

5-7 p.m. — Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay), NBCSN

7-8 p.m. — Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8-10:45 p.m. — Women’s Curling: Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia, NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Speed Skating (team pursuit gold medal finals), NBC

3-5 p.m. — Men’s Cross Country (team sprint gold medal final), NBC

5-8 p.m. — Women’s Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden, CNBC

8-11 p.m. — Men’s Alpine Skiing (slalom, first run), NBC (LIVE)

8-11 p.m. — Men’s Freestyle Skiing (halfpipe gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8-11 p.m. — Women’s Bobsled (gold medal final runs), NBC

8-11 p.m. — Women’s Cross Country (team sprint gold medal final), NBC

10:45 p.m.-2 a.m. — Women’s Ice Hockey (gold medal game), NBCSN (LIVE)

11:35 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Men’s Alpine Skiing (slalom gold medal final run), NBC (LIVE)

Thursday, Feb. 22

12-2 a.m. — Women’s Ice Hockey (gold medal game), NBCSN (LIVE)

12:30-3:30 a.m. — Primetime Encore, NBC

2-5:20 a.m. — Snowboard (men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom competition), NBCSN

2-5:20 a.m. — Men’s Nordic Combined (team large hill/4x5km gold medal final), NBCSN

2-5:20 a.m. — Curling (men’s and women’s tiebreaker), NBCSN

5:20-7:45 a.m. — Women’s Biathlon (4x6km relay gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

5:20-7:45 a.m. — Men’s Nordic Combined (team large hill/4x5km gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

7:45-10 a.m. — Short Track (gold medal finals), NBCSN

10-10:45 a.m. — Medal Ceremonies, NBCSN

10:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m. — Curling (men’s and women’s tiebreaker), NBCSN

1:45-– 4:45 p.m. — Men’s Curling (semifinal), NBCSN

4:45-7 p.m. — Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay), NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Women’s Biathlon (4x6km relay gold medal final), NBC

3-5 p.m. — Men’s Nordic Combined (team large hill/4x5km gold medal final), NBC

5-8 p.m. — Men’s Curling (semifinal), CNBC

7-8 p.m. — Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8-10 p.m. — Figure Skating (ladies’ free program), NBCSN (LIVE)

8 p.m.-Midnight — Figure Skating (ladies’ gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-Midnight — Women’s Alpine Skiing (combined, downhill run), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-Midnight — Women’s Snowboarding (big air gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-Midnight — Short Track (gold medal finals), NBC

10 p.m.-2 a.m. — Men’s Curling (semifinal replay), NBCSN

10 p.m.-2 a.m. — Short Track – Gold medal final, NBCSN

Short track speed skater Maame Biney’s best event is the 500 meter. USATSI

Friday, Feb. 23

12:35-2 a.m. — Women’s Alpine Skiing (combined, slalom gold medal run) NBC (LIVE)

12:35-2 a.m. — Women’s Freestyle Skiing (ski cross gold medal final), NBC

2-4:30 a.m. — Primetime Encore, NBC

2-5 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (semifinal), NBCSN (LIVE)

5-6:30 a.m. — Men’s Speed Skating (1,000m gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

6:30-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (semifinal), NBCSN (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Men’s Curling (bronze medal match), NBCSN

12:30-3:30 p.m. — Women’s Curling (semifinal), NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Men’s Biathlon (4×7.5km relay gold medal final), NBC

3-5 p.m. — Figure Skating (ladies’ review), NBC

3:30-4 p.m. Medal Ceremonies, NBCSN

4-8 p.m. — Ice Hockey (game of the day I and II) (replay), NBCSN

5-8 p.m. — Women’s Curling (semifinal) CNBC

7-8 p.m. — Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8-11 p.m. — Alpine Skiing (team event gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8-11 p.m. — Men’s Snowboarding (big air gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8-11 p.m. — Four-Man Bobsled (competition), NBC

8-11 p.m. — Men’s Speed Skating (1,000m gold medal final), NBC

8 p.m.-midnight — Men’s Biathlon (4×7.5km relay gold medal final) , NBCSN

8 p.m.-midnight — Women’s Curling (semifinal replay), NBCSN

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m. — Snowboarding (Men’s and women’s parallel giant slalom gold medal finals), NBC

Saturday, Feb. 24

Midnight-3 a.m. — Men’s Cross Country (50km gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

1 a.m. – 4 a.m. — Primetime Encore, NBC

3-6:30 a.m. — Men’s Curling (gold medal final), NBCSN

6:30-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (bronze medal game), NBCSN (LIVE)

9:30-11 a.m. — Speed Skating (men’s and women’s mass start gold medal finals), NBCSN

11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Women’s Curling (Bronze medal match), NBCSN

2-4 p.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (Game of the Day replay), NBCSN

3-6 p.m. — Speed Skating (men’s and women’s mass start gold medal finals), NBC|

3-6 p.m. — Men’s Cross Country (50km gold medal final), NBC

4-6 p.m. — Men’s Curling (gold medal final replay), NBCSN

6-7 p.m. — Olympic Ice, NBCSN

7-10:30 p.m. Women’s Curling (gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

8-11 p.m. — Figure Skating (gala) (LIVE), NBC

8-11 p.m. — Four Man Bobsled (gold medal final Runs), NBC (LIVE)

10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. — Men’s Hockey (gold Medal Game), NBCSN (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. — Primetime Plus Coverage, NBC

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. — Primetime Encore, NBC

Sunday, Feb. 25

3-6 p.m. — Women’s Cross Country (30km gold medal final), NBC

7-8 p.m. — Olympic Gold, NBC

8-10:30 p.m. — Closing Ceremony, NBC

11:35 p.m.-3 a.m. — Primetime Encore, NBC

2-4 a.m. — Women’s Cross Country (30km gold medal final), NBCSN

4-6 a.m. — Figure Skating (gala replay), NBCSN

6-10 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey (gold medal game replay), NBCSN

