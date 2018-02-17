Earthquake rattles parts of U.K.

A magnitude-4.4 earthquake affected parts of England and Wales on Saturday, the BBC reports. Shaking was reported across south Wales, as well as the south west of England and the Midlands. 

Events of that magnitude only occur in the United Kingdom every 2-3 years, according to the British Geological Survey.  

“There has been a minor earthquake throughout South Wales….no need for you to contact the Emergency Services unless you have something to report ie:- injuries or damage,” the South Wales Police in Cardiff tweeted Saturday.

The epicenter was located about 20km — 12 miles — north-north-east of Swansea, said the British Geological Survey.

“All the neighbors were out asking ‘what’s happening?'” said Steven Clathworthy, who lives near Bridgend, south Wales, the BBC reported.

One woman, Vera Sanderberg, said she her house shook.

“The neighbor’s horses bolted,” said Sanderberg, from Croyde, in north Devon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

