Triple world champion Elise Christie of Britain, who was a favorite for the gold, cries as she is stretchered off the ice after crashing in the Women’s 1500m Semifinals, at Gangneung Ice Arena, Gangneung, South Korea, February 17, 2018.

There was no immediate word of her condition, but her boyfriend told the BBC that Christie hoped to compete in the 1,000-meter, which begins Tuesday.

