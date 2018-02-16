Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast, February 17, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Areas Of Rain, Wet, Cool Saturday, Looking Better Sunday!



Today: A cloudy and cool start will give way to scattered showers through the morning hours. Areas of rain, cool and wet weather for the afternoon and evening with highs staying in the 50’s. Cooler and drier again for tonight with overnight lows 40-42.

Drier Sunday, with some sunshine and pleasant with highs in the mid 60’s. Some showers possible for Sunday night ending early Monday morning with lows in the 50’s..

Milder weather will start next week as temperatures will be well above normal through the middle of next week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will soar into the 70’s. Another area of rain returns for the middle and second half of next week. It looks like this unsettled weather pattern may continue for next weekend as well.

As of this morning, our yearly rainfall deficit has dropped to about 1.3″, and will shrink even more over the next few days. By this time next week, the deficit will be totally erased and we should be working on a rainfall surplus.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:27am & 6:24pm.