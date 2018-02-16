Varnell, GA-(WDEF-TV) The NW Whitfield girls basketball team beat Central-Carroll 42-25 in their state tournament game on Friday night, while the
NW Whitfield boys saw their season come to an end as they lost in overtime to Troup 56-54. The Bruins missed a three at the buzzer for the victory.
The Lady Bruins advance to the second round where they will host again on Wednesday evening.
NW Whitfield Basketball Teams Split State Tournament Games
0 Comments for this article
Varnell, GA-(WDEF-TV) The NW Whitfield girls basketball team beat Central-Carroll 42-25 in their state tournament game on Friday night, while the