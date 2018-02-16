NW Whitfield Basketball Teams Split State Tournament Games

Varnell, GA-(WDEF-TV) The NW Whitfield girls basketball team beat Central-Carroll 42-25 in their state tournament game on Friday night, while the
NW Whitfield boys saw their season come to an end as they lost in overtime to Troup 56-54. The Bruins missed a three at the buzzer for the victory.
The Lady Bruins advance to the second round where they will host again on Wednesday evening.

