Knox Webb Beats CCS Boys and Girls Basketball Teams in Region Tournament

Chattanooga, (WDEF-TV) Knox Webb beat the CCS girls 57-29 in the semifinals of the Division II-A East region tournament on Friday at the Notre Dame

school. The Spartans were up 14 at halftime and cruised to the easy win.

The Knox Webb boys team was also victorious over CCS beating the Chargers 72-60.

Both the CCS boys and girls team will play Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon for third place in the region tournament.