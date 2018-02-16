Johnson City murder investigation has ties in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF, WJHL) – WJHL reports that a Johnson City murder investigation has ties to Chattanooga.

A JCPD investigator says his department is close to making an arrest in the case of a young mother shot and killed this past summer, according to WJHL.

Rebekah Thompson, 22, was gunned down while sitting in her car on John Exum Parkway in July. Thompson’s 6-month-old child was in the car at the time she was killed. Investigators believe this shooting was an isolated and targeted crime.

The investigation has expanded from Johnson City to Chattanooga, according to Johnson City Police Department Lt. Kevin Peters.

“We feel like we are in the final stages of the investigation…being that we are so far into it, right now we are not going to really release any more information until the arrests have been made,” Peters said Thursday afternoon. “I can say we are in the final steps towards proceeding with some arrests in this case.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigation’s Division at 423-434-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

Johnson City police say they have narrowed down their list of suspects and they believe someone in Chattanooga could know something.

