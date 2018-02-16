Investigations & arrests at several local schools over threats

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It seems part of the modern curse of School shootings.

After a major incident, we get a rash of threats of more violence at local schools.

But this time, law enforcement is not taking the threats lightly.

So far, it has happened at three local school systems this week.

____

MEIGS COUNTY

A suspect was arrested after midnight in Meigs County for a violent threat posted on social media.

The Sheriff’s Department found out about it just a couple of hours before.

____

BRADLEY COUNTY

Bradley County has arrested three juveniles over a social media threat Thursday night against Bradley Central High.

The sheriff’s office says they investigated and determined “the rumored threat non-existent.”

Sheriff Watson stated, “The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office investigates all threats and will not tolerate any threats towards our kids, schools, and this community. – Even if the threat was said as a joke.

Our agency expresses our appreciation to the students who came forward with the information that led to the arrests of those responsible for making the threatening statements.”

___

MCMINN COUNTY

Late Thursday and into the early morning hours of Friday, students at McMinn High and other school systems were passing around information on an anonymous threat on social media.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s department is tracking down the source of the threat.

A statement from the school system this morning said “We must take all threats seriously and extra security precautions are in place this morning.

____

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County schools report that a BB gun was confiscated at Sequoyah High this morning in Madisonville.

“Today at Sequoyah High School, a BB gun was discovered on a student after being reported to administrators. Administrators immediately addressed the situation and at no time were any students in danger. As always, the safety of our students is our number one concern.”