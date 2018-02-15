Pet food recalled over salmonella concerns

Four companies are recalling pet food possibly contaminated with salmonella after six animals died or were sickened, and two children became ill, according to federal food safety officials.

The cases involving half a dozen pets, including a kitten, are tied to Darwin’s Natural and ZooLogics pet foods, made by Arrow Reliance of Tukwila, Wash., according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The FDA has investigated six complaints of illness and death in animals that have eaten the recalled products,” the agency said Wednesday.

The latest recall followed a complaint of an adult dog with recurring diarrhea over a nine-month period that tested positive for salmonella, as did the Darwin’s Natural raw pet food the canine was fed, the agency said.

Two children also became ill after contact with Raws for Paws Ground Turkey Pet Food, the Minneapolis company said in a statement posted on the FDA website. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture detected salmonella while testing the company’s products.

A third recall involves four-ounce packages of Beefy Munchies dog treats made by Sun Valley, Calif.-based Smokehouse Pet Products after Colorado officials found salmonella in two of the company’s packages.

Smokehouse Pet Products

In addition, Redbarn Pet Products of Long Beach, Calif., recalled its three-packs of seven-inch Bully Sticks dog chews after a sample from a store in Colorado tested positive for salmonella.

Most people recover without treatment from an salmonella infection, which can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the FDA. Pets exposed to salmonella can infect humans even if they don’t display symptoms.

“Raw pet food is more likely than other types of pet food to contain salmonella and listeria monocytogenes. Pet owners who choose to feed raw pet food should be aware of the risks,” the FDA said.