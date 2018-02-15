Mocs Guard Rodney Chatman Injured in UTC’s Road Loss to Furman

(gomocs.com) GREENVILLE, S.C.—Joshua Phillips tallied the second double-double of his brief Chattanooga Mocs career in a 75-56 loss at Furman in Timmons Arena. Phillips had 16 points and a career-high 13 rebounds in the loss.

He was one of three in double figures for the Mocs with Makinde London adding 13 points and Rodney Chatman 10. Devin Sibley paced a quartet of Paladins in double digits with 16 off the bench tying Phillips for game-high honors.

The contest took a turn late in the first half. Chatman was injured when Furman’s Jalen Williams dive for the ball ended up in rolling the Mocs point guard’s leg. It was a 23-18 deficit with 5:27 left until halftime when Chatman went down. The home team closed the half on a 20-5 run to head to the locker room ahead 43-23.

“Rodney’s a team leader, a captain…he runs the show,” Phillips shared. “We were down five when he went down. There were five or so minutes left in the half, and then we were down 20 in the locker room. One player going down should not make 15-point difference (in five minutes).

“We needed to play better after he went down.”

The Mocs could not cut into the margin in the second 20. London’s three-ball followed by two free throws on the next possession made it a 17-point affair, 61-44, but that’s as close as it would get.

“Nothing was great,” Coach Lamont Paris added. “It was a poor performance. To sum it up? It was poor from all facets. Shooting from inside and the perimeter; we did shoot well from the free throw line, but we just missed so many shots so it didn’t matter.

“It was a bad performance. We were bad from a lot of different angles.”

ON THE RECORD

Chattanooga: 9-19, 3-12 in the SoCon – Furman: 18-9/9-5

THE SERIES

Meeting: 86th

Overall: 54-32

SoCon Regular Season: 48-29

Last 10: 5-5

3 NOTES TO KNOW

View complete notes package from tonight at the notes link above. Three to know…

– Sophomore guard Rodney Chatman departed the game with 5:27 left in the first half with a lower leg injury…had 10 points in 13 minutes…Mocs trailed 23-18 at the time of his injury.

– 81.8 percent (18-22) at the free throw line… 3rd straight game making 80 percent or better…83.5 percent (66-79) over last 140 minutes of game action dating back to the second half at ETSU.

– Second-lowest shooting night (33.3%) this season making 18-of-54 tonight…30.2 percent (16-53) vs. Georgia State is the bottom mark.

QUOTABLE

Access thoughts on tonight’s game at the quotes link above.

“We can’t afford to turn the ball over like that against a team like that. We had a lot of wasted possessions. So many things that go into it. There’s not much you can say. You have to play better. It’s that simple.” – Coach Paris on playing with a thin margin for error.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Check out the full box score at the link above. Here are three notable numbers…

– +9 rebounding margin with 40 compared to 31 for the Paladins…16 offensive boards led to 21-7 advantage in second chance points.

– -8 turnover margin with 19 while Furman yielded just 11…28-11 points off turnovers in favor of the home team.

– -24 at the 3pt line with Furman hitting 10 to UTC’s season-low two.

SOCON SCOREBOARD

UNCG 82, at The Citadel 66

at Mercer 82, VMI 58

Wofford 84, at Western Carolina 69

COMING UP

The Mocs return home Saturday hosting Wofford in a double date with the women’s program. The ladies square off at 2 p.m., with the men matching up at 5 p.m. It is Senior Day for both teams.