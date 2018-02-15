How to watch the 2018 Olympics on TV and online

NEW YORK — The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are being held in South Korea for the first time in three decades and have officially begun. Day five saw the U.S. team acquire their 100th Winter Olympics gold medal when Shaun White grabbed the gold for his halfpipe performance.

For the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, NBC and its cable networks will cover popular sports such as figure skating and skiing. Because of the 14-hour time difference, not every Olympic event will be broadcast live. For that, you need to watch an online stream.

Here are various way to catch all the events of the 2018 Winter Olympics:

Watching The 2018 Winter Olympics

More than 1,800 hours of online coverage of the games in Pyeongchang begins Wednesday evening in the U.S. with preliminary curling matches. Friday’s opening ceremony will be shown live online starting at 6 a.m. ET, and on NBC’s prime-time broadcast on a delayed basis at 8 p.m. NBC also plans live streaming of the closing ceremony on Feb. 25.

Watching the Olympic Games: TV coverage

In addition to NBC’s over-the-air network, the sports network NBCSN will be the main overflow channel, carrying events such as biathlon, bobsled and luge. Coverage on CNBC and USA Network will be limited to curling and ice hockey. The Olympic Channel will have medal ceremonies, news and highlights, but not event coverage. All four of these cable channels will also be streamed online.

Much of the online coverage will come from the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Broadcasting Services. That means the spotlight will be on all athletes, not just Americans. In addition to live events, you can get streams of some training and practice runs. NBC also plans digital-only shows, including a daily two-hour wrap-up starting at noon ET (2 a.m. the next morning in Pyeongchang).

Some cable companies plan special features. Comcast, which owns NBC, will include online coverage on its TV set-top boxes and TV coverage on its mobile apps to offer viewers one-stop access to the Olympics. Comcast and other cable providers will also offer the opening ceremony and other events in sharper 4K resolution, though with a day’s delay.

Thursday, Feb. 15



Here are all the Olympic events you can watch today.

12:05-1:30 a.m. — Men’s Snowboard Cross (gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

12:05-1:30 a.m. — Men’s Skeleton (Run 2 of 4), NBC (LIVE)

12:30-2:40 a.m. — Women’s Curling: USA vs. Great Britain, NBCSN

vs. Great Britain, NBCSN 2:30-5 a.m. — Women’s Ice Hockey: Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Finland, USA (LIVE)

(LIVE) 2:40-5 a.m. — Men’s Hockey: Norway vs. Sweden, NBCSN (LIVE)

5-7:10 a.m. — Men’s Curling: Canada vs. Norway, USA

5-7:10 a.m. — Women’s Cross Country (10km gold medal final), NBCSN

7:10-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: Czech Republic vs. South Korea, USA (LIVE)

(LIVE) 7:10-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: Switzerland vs. Canada, NBCSN (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-Noon — Luge (team relay gold medal final), NBCSN

9:30 a.m.-Noon — Men’s Speed Skating (10,000m gold medal final), NBCSN

Noon-2 p.m. — Men’s Biathlon (20km gold medal final), NBCSN

2-5 p.m. — Men’s Curling: USA vs. Italy, NBCSN

vs. Italy, NBCSN 3-5 p.m. — Women’s Cross Country (10km gold medal final), NBC

3-5 p.m. — Men’s Speed Skating (10,000m gold medal final), NBC

5-7 p.m. — Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay), NBCSN

5-8 p.m. — Women’s Curling: USA vs. Switzerland, CNBC

vs. Switzerland, CNBC 7-8 p.m. — Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8-11 p.m. — Figure Skating (men’s short program, NBCSN (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Figure Skating (men’s short program), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Women’s Snowboard Cross (gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Men’s Skeleton (Gold medal final runs), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Women’s Freestyle Skiing (aerials competition), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Women’s Cross Country (10km gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: USA . vs. Slovakia, CNBC (LIVE)

. vs. Slovakia, CNBC (LIVE) 11 p.m.-2:40 a.m. — Men’s Curling: USA vs. Sweden, NBCSN

vs. Sweden, NBCSN 11 p.m.-2:40 a.m. — Men’s Cross Country (15km gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

Friday, February 16

Here are all the Olympic events you can watch tomorrow.

12-1 a.m. — Men’s Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden, NBCSN

1-2:40 a.m. — Men’s Cross Country (15km gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

1:05-2 a.m. — Luge (team relay gold medal final), NBC

1:05-2 a.m. — Men’s biathlon (20km gold medal final), NBC

2:40-5 a.m. — Men’s Hockey: Olympic athletes of Russia vs. Slovenia, NBCSN (LIVE)

5-7:10 a.m. — Women’s Curling: Sweden vs. OAR, NBCSN

7-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: Finland vs. Norway, USA (LIVE)

(LIVE) 7:10-9:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: Sweden vs. Germany, NBCSN (LIVE)

9:30-10:45 a.m. — Women’s Skeleton (competition), NBCSN

10:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. — Women’s Speed Skating (5,000m Gold medal final), NBCSN

10:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. — Men’s Ski Jumping (individual large Hill Competition), NBCSN

1:15-2 p.m. — Medal ceremonies, NBCSN

2-5 p.m. — Women’s Curling: South Korea vs. Switzerland, NBCSN

3-5 p.m. — Women’s Speed Skating (5,000m gold medal final), NBC

3-5 p.m. — Men’s Cross Country (15km gold medal final), NBC

3-5 p.m. — Men’s Ski Jumping (ndividual large hill competition), NBC

5-7 p.m. — Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay), NBCSN

5-8 p.m. — Men’s Curling: USA vs. Denmark, CNBC

vs. Denmark, CNBC 7-8 p.m. — Olympic Ice, NBCSN

8–10:10 p.m. — Figure Skating (Men’s gold medal final), NBCSN (LIVE)

8 p.m.-midnight — Figure Skating (Men’s gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-midnight — Women’s Alpine Skiing (Super G gold medal final), NBC (LIVE)

8 p.m.-midnight — Women’s Freestyle Skiing (aerials gold medal final), NBC

8 p.m.-midnight — Women’s Skeleton (competition), NBC

10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Women’s Ice Hockey (quarterfinal), CBNC (LIVE)

10:10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — Men’s Ice Hockey: Canada vs. Czech Republic, NBCSN (LIVE)

Watch the Olympics without cable on digital streaming devices

If you’ve already given up on traditional cable or satellite TV, you can sign up for an online streaming service such as PlayStation Vue or YouTube TV, both of which have free trial periods. To watch online for longer than 30 minutes, you’ll still need to be a paying cable or satellite subscriber. As with past Olympics, NBC is requiring proof of a subscription. The subscription requirement also applies to coverage on virtual-reality headsets.

For the most part, access to an online TV service — one that streams many of the channels you’d get from a cable subscription — will also let you use the NBC apps for streaming and VR.

Google’s YouTube TV has the lowest price for all five Olympic TV channels, at $35 a month. Google says the service is available in more than 80 U.S. markets, covering more than 80 percent of households, though a local NBC station isn’t available everywhere.

In excluded markets, you could check out a rival streaming service. What works best will depend on your needs:

DirecTV Now also has a $35-a-month offering. But the Olympic Channel is part of a higher tier, at $60 a month, and DirecTV Now generally won’t let you record programs for viewing later (a DVR feature is still being tested among some subscribers).

Hulu with Live TV is $40 a month for all five channels and DVR. As with Comcast, Hulu is blending TV and online video on its app.

PlayStation Vue, Sling TV and FuboTV are all $45 for comparable packages. But you can bring Sling TV’s bill down to $30 for just the two main Olympic channels and DVR. PlayStation is $40 without the Olympic Channel.

Free trials are available, and you can cancel after the Olympics. Most services let you enter your ZIP code to check whether the NBC station is available. NBC’s live broadcast stream won’t be available on the NBC app if you don’t get the local station.

Olympics in Virtual reality (VR)

Intel is working with the Olympic Broadcasting Services to produce virtual-reality coverage of 30 events. Eighteen events, or 55 hours, will be live.

During the Rio Olympics in 2016, VR coverage typically wasn’t live and required Samsung’s Gear VR headsets with a Samsung phone. This time, VR is available on Google Daydream and Microsoft Mixed Reality headsets as well. Those without a headset can still watch on web browsers or Apple and Android mobile devices. In the U.S., you’ll need the NBC Sports VR app.

VR isn’t meant to replace television. While Intel’s VR productions of baseball and other sports had their own announcers, the Olympic coverage will rely on regular television coverage embedded in the VR experience. And most of the VR video will be in 180 degrees — you’ll see the action in front of you and a little bit to the sides, but not what’s behind you. Videos in 360 degrees will be limited to non-competition features such as a demo run down the bobsled.

But VR will offer more leaderboards and stats than television, along with the ability to choose camera positions. For downhill skiing, for instance, you might prefer watching from a particular location on the mountain, the way a spectator would, rather than have the camera shift the skier goes down. For figure skating, one camera will be near the judges so you can get their vantage point. There will be no cameras on the rink or on any athletes, however.

Time difference: What time is it in South Korea?

Pyeongchang is in the Korea Standard Time zone, which is UTC+9. That means South Korea is over half a day ahead of U.S. Eastern Time. You have to stay up late to catch the action live. Here are the time differences for all time zones across the United States:

Eastern Time zone: 14 hours ahead

14 hours ahead Central Time zone: 15 hours ahead

15 hours ahead Mountain Time zone: 16 hours ahead

16 hours ahead Pacific Time zone: 17 hours ahead

17 hours ahead Alaska Time zone: 18 hours ahead

18 hours ahead Hawaii–Aleutian Time zone: 19 hours ahead

Catching up on what you miss

The NBC Sports app and the NBCOlympics website offer highlights, interviews and features on athletes without needing a subscription. You’ll also have full access to scores, schedules and guides to understanding obscure events.

Samsung, an Olympic sponsor, developed the official Apple and Android app for the games, called PyeongChang 2018. It has schedules, news and 3-D and drone views of the venues.

Traditional media organizations will also cover the event, even though extensive video from the official venues are restricted to the rights-holding broadcasters. CBS Sports has an entire section dedicated to full Olympic Coverage, including a full TV schedule. The Associated Press has a Winter Games hub with traditional text, photo and video coverage alongside graphics breaking down complicated moves in figure skating and snowboarding and daily illustrations from sketch artist Dan Archer. The AP will also have 360-degree video and drone views of the venues.

Olympics Medal Tracker

As of Wednesday afternoon, Germany leads the medal count with 12. Here are the current Olympic medal counts by country:

