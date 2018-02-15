HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School board approved incentives for eligible retirees.

The retirement incentive takes a percentage of the employee’s annual salary based on years of service completed.

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson said the incentives are not about getting rid of older teachers.

He said the incentives would address needs that have been identified as critically important.

“This is a finite moment in time where we have an opportunity to implement a strategy because of additional revenue that can create recurring revenue of $6.5 million that will allow us to address things like safety, increased technology, stem programing,” Dr. Johnson said.

Everyone on the board voted yes except Rhonda Thurman.

Dr. Steve Highlander recused himself from the vote.