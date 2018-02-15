EPA announces commitment to clean Chattanooga lead site

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will clean a lead site in Tennessee, pending federal funding.

News outlets report the EPA announced its commitment Tuesday to clean the Southside Chattanooga Lead Site when funds are awarded by the National Priorities List. This follows a resident getting lead poisoning in 2011, and the state turning to the agency for help. The agency has tested hundreds of yards for lead since and would remediate yards with lead levels above 1,200 ppm where children were living. Nearly 100 yards have been remediated.

Authorities are proposing the site be added to the list for funding eligibility.

Remedial project manager Cathy Amoroso tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press that once funding is awarded, yards above 360 ppm will be the cleanup target.

