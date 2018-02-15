APNewsBreak: Senator to stop blocking some DOJ jobs over pot



AP Photo/Alex Brandon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado’s Republican U.S. senator says there’s been enough progress on negotiations over marijuana with the Trump administration that he will stop blocking nominees for some jobs in the Justice Department.

Cory Gardner used his power as a senator to freeze department nominations last month after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions revoked Obama-era protections for states that have broadly legalized marijuana.

Gardner said Sessions needed to re-establish protections for the industry. Gardner told The Associated Press on Thursday that recent talks make him confident the department won’t change the way it enforces federal laws in Colorado and other states that allow adults to use cannabis recreationally.

Gardner will release holds on 12 U.S. attorney nominees, the head of the national security division and U.S. marshals in every federal district.