Weather Update: Wednesday Afternoon’s Forecast, February 14, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Showers, Then Milder, Then More Rain For The Weekend !



The clouds & fog will help keep the temperatures fairly consistent through the afternoon. More moisture from the Southwest today will result in more wet weather through the day and highs in the upper 50’s to near 60.

A few lingering showers possible Wednesday night with more late night fog and lows only in the upper 50’s. Mostly cloudy, but a little drier and a lot warmer for Thursday afternoon with highs 70-72.

Another area of rain expected for Friday, with rainy and cool conditions to continue for Saturday, with highs closer to 50. Not as wet for Sunday with milder weather to start next week as temperatures will be well above normal through next Wednesday. It looks like this unsettled weather pattern will continue through much of next week as well.

As of this morning, our yearly rainfall deficit has dropped to 1.43″, and will shrink even more over the next 7 days. By this time next week, the deficit will be totally erased and we will be working on a rainfall surplus.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:29am & 6:22pm.