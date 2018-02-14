Vols Looking Like South Carolina’s Final Four Team?

South Carolina was a big Cinderella story in the Big Dance last year making the Final Four.

Vols coach Rick Barnes said at SEC Media Days he wanted to play like that Gamecocks team this season.

Barnes wish may be coming true.

Vols got their 19th win of the year Tuesday night after beating South Carolina 70-67.

Said Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes:”You know you look at his team a year ago, they played arguably harder than any team in college basketball. I think that’s why the country fell in love with them. But they at times struggled to score. Their defense and grit kept them in games.”

Said South Carolina head coach Frank Martin:”I’m not trying to say how we used to play, but his team reminds me a lot of my team last year. Just a team that’s tied at the hip and relentless on both ends of the floor.”