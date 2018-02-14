Mocs Enduring Plenty of Close Basketball Games

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Still no word on whether Mocs guard Nat Dixon will resume play Thursday night when Chattanooga visits Furman.

Dixon has missed the last two games for what’s being called a coaches’ decision.

He was leading the team in scoring at the time.

Regardless of whether Dixon plays, UTC’s game will likely go down to the wire on Thursday.

Four of Chattanooga’s last six games have been decided by 3 points or less.

But sadly for the Mocs, they’ve won only two of those games.

Said head coach Lamont Paris:”We have all those games that are literally that are down to the last possession. And you combine those with a win or two that we had in there also, you could yes, you could have four or five wins in-a-row. From the psyche of these guys, it changes everything. Everything. Yeah I think if we had gotten a couple of those really tight games, it could have changed a lot of things.”

The Mocs are currently 9-18 overall and 3-11 in SoCon play.