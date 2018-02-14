Lee Flames Get Much Needed Conference Win Over UAH

Cleveland, TN (WDEF-TV) The Lee men’s basketball team got a much needed 82-72 win over Alabama-Huntsville on Wednesday night

at Paul Dana Walker Arena.

The Flames are fighting for one of the eight spots in the Gulf South Conference Tournament.

Lee was tied for seventh place in the league standings before Wednesday night’s contest.

The win over the Chargers improved Lee’s conference record to 9-9 with two more regular season games to play.

The Flames got an easy bucket from Colton Blevins just seconds before halftime to go up 42-32 at halftime.

Blevins scored a team high 20 points.

The Flames bench proved to be a huge difference as they out-scored UAH 27-7 with their bench players.