UPDATE: District Attorney shuts down Brainerd Road motel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office has shut down the Economy Inn on Brainerd Road.

Crews were padlocking the motel on Wednesday morning.

The motel is located at 5505 Brainerd Road.

HAPPENING NOW: Residents are being evicted from Economy Inn on Brainerd Rd this morning. pic.twitter.com/wjPxKV3LPj — Robyn Estabrook (@RobynWDEF) February 14, 2018

Hamilton County District Attorney General Neal Pinkston ordered the shutdown, calling the motel a public nuisance.

According to the Verified Petition for Abatement, the District Attorney’s investigation revealed the motel is the site of a disproportionate amount of illegal activity with local police responding to over 800 calls for service between October 12, 2015 and December 31, 2017.

The petition also says that 240 of those calls for service included narcotic violations, assaults, complaints of shooting weapons, thefts, robberies, attempted rape, property damage, assault on officers, weapons law violations, and other criminal offenses.

The motel is operated by Lookout Mountain Suites, LLC, according to the petition.

East Ridge United Methodist Church is at the motel with vans helping people move out of the extended stay motel. The church also is helping house residents until they find other places to stay.

An official with Hamilton County Schools is here to help make sure the motel’s closure doesn’t affect students’ attendance or education.