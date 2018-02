CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council is set to vote on a resolution to create a memorial to the Fallen Five.

The resolution put forth by the mayor’s office authorizes a contract with arts Norman Lee and Shane Allbritton.

The resolution is on the Council agenda for February 20th.

The contract is listed at $750,000.

The memorial will be located at the Tennessee Riverpark.