Chattanooga Police recover 66 firearms in January

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police say officers recovered 66 guns during the month of Januray.

On January 20th, an officer was able to get two loaded guns off the street according to a Facebook post by the police department.

In that case, officials say a police officer noticed a car traveling on Brainerd Road that was reported stolen.

Officials say the car tried to evade the officer before stopping in the parking lot at Woodmore Elementary.

The three people inside then ran off, but Chattanooga Police say the officer was able to catch the suspects.

Police say two juveniles and an adult, Jeremy Sutton, were were arrested.

Chattanooga Police say Sutton faces several charges including Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Firearm with Intent to go Armed.

According to police, the juveniles face several charges as well including Driving without a License, Speeding, Stop Sign Violation, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Firearm with Intent to go Armed.

**PHOTO: Chattanooga Police on Facebook.