Amish buggy, ATV crash injures eight

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that happened Sunday evening in Dunlap.

According to the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office, initial reports indicate an ATV crashed into an Amish buggy around 6:30 p.m. Central time.

The crash happened at Coca Cola Road and Fredonia Road.

Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock says that 8 people – some of them children – were injured.

Sheriff Hitchcock tells News 12 he believes the injuries were not life-threatening.

**PHOTO: Cagle Volunteer Fire Department – Molly Cox

0 Comments for this article
