Russian nuke researchers arrested for illicit crypto-mining

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

MOSCOW (AP) — Two employees of Russia’s top nuclear research institute have been arrested for using the facility’s supercomputer for crypto-currency mining.

Russian news agencies cited the Russian Federal Nuclear Center as confirming the arrests on Friday. But the reports did not indicate whether the employees had made any money from the computer use. In mining, computers are used to solve mathematical problems to verify transactions and are rewarded in crypto-currency.

The center, in the closed-off city of Sarov, 400 kilometers (240 miles) east of Moscow, is a research and development facility for nuclear weapons.

The Interfax and state RIA-Novosti news agencies cited the center as saying that criminal charges apparently were filed against the employees, but the charges were not specified.

Share:

Related Videos

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CCS Boys Knock Off Irish For District Tournament Title
Read More»
6 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Notre Dame Girls Get Buzzer Beater to Win District Title Over CCS
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Baylor Celebrates a 55-53 Win Over Rival McCallie
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now