Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: “You are not my friend”

NEW YORK — Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy. Cattrall lashed out Saturday at her former “Sex and the City” co-star after Parker expressed her condolences over the death of Cattrall’s brother, Chris.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote on Instagram. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Cattrall’s brother was found dead last week. He was 55.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a statement saying the 55-year-old man was found dead on his rural property. It said an investigation continued but “preliminary information indicates that his death is not being considered suspicious.”

Cattrall said recently that she and Parker have “never been friends.” Parker said earlier this week that she was “heartbroken” by those remarks.

“I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience, so it’s sad, but I’m kind of — I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience. It was a professional experience, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I’m hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken,” Parker on “Watch What Happens Live.”