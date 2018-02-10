Dozens plunge into cold water raising money for Special Olympics

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics was held today across the country as well as here in Chattanooga.

This is just one of the fundraising efforts for the more than 16,000 Special Olympics athletes.

The Polar Plunge has become the signature fundraising event of Special Olympics. Plungers raised a minimum of $75.

Chattanooga Police Chief Roddy says the department is about to begin their fundraising efforts for this year’s Special Olympics.

Cheif Roddy says, “The Special Olympics is an outstanding organization just to see members of our community come together as they do throughout the entire year to support a great group to support the children that are in those groups and the families that support those children and coming together as a community as a whole is just a great way to have a weekend.”

Chief Roddy also participated in the polar plunge in his uniform.

A group of EMT students and their instructor from Chattanooga State raised $2,500 dollars and this was their fourth year plunging as a team.

Patrice Schermerhorn, EMT Instructor at Chatt State, says “We’ve just got a large passion with the athletes we love em and we want to make sure that they have the capabilities of going and doing more sports and keeping up with everything. We just love them to death.”

It was held at Ross’ Landing. At the beginning of the event, the announcer said that they have raised almost $18,000.