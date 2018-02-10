Circle K Robbed in Ringgold

Ringgold, GA (WDEF) – Early Saturday morning, the “Circle K” at Smitherman Road and Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold was robbed at gunpoint.

Seen on video surveillance, the suspect revealed a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the convenience store clerk.

He is a African-American male, 5’09′, 140 lbs., wearing a black hoodie jacket, and jeans. He covered his face with a black bandana.

Video of the incident can be viewed on the Ringgold Police Department Facebook Page.

Anyone with further information, call Detective Tony Gregory at 706-935-3055 / Ext. 45.

Picture credit: Ringgold Police Department