U.S. stocks rise in early trading, capping off a volatile week

U.S. stocks rose in early trading on Friday, following Thursday’s 1,032-point plunge that sent the market into “correction” territory.

Friday caps a week of volatile trading, with blue chip stocks suffering their two biggest-ever point declines on Monday and Thursday, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 4 percent on each of those days. Stocks in the past week have slipped more than 10 percent from their record high on Jan. 26, putting the market into correction territory.

The Dow rose 267.75 points, or more than 1 percent, to 24,128.21 in early trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index followed, also gaining in early trading, while the S&P 500 slipped.

Financial analysts regard corrections as a normal event but say the latest unusually abrupt plunge might have been triggered by a combination of events that rattled investors. Those include worries about a potential rise in U.S. inflation or interest rates and whether budget disputes in Washington might lead to another government shutdown.

“The U.S. equity market is seemingly waking up to the idea that we are in a higher rate environment amid rising inflation and steady Fed hikes,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch economists Ethan Harris and Aditya Bhave said in a client note ahead of trade opening on Friday.

Global markets fell on Friday, following the Dow’s decline on Thursday. In Europe, France’s CAC 40 lost 1.2 percent to 5,087, Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent to 7,122 and Germany’s DAX fell 1.2 percent to 12,110. All three had dropped around 2 percent the day before.

Asian markets fell more sharply. The Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 5.5 percent before ending the day down 4 percent at 3,129.85. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 2.3 percent to 21,382.62 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng retreated 3.1 percent to 29,507.42.

— The Associated Press contributed reporting