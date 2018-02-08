Trump: Faith is “central to American life and liberty”

President Trump delivered remarks Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast reception in Washington. At the 66th annual breakfast, Mr. Trump said that America is a “nation of believers” and that the country is “strengthened by the power of prayer.”

“Today we praise God for how truly blessed we are to be American,” he said, adding, “When Americans can live by their convictions and openly speak their mind, we can flourish and achieve anything as a nation.”

The president highlighted issues like the nation’s opioid epidemic and religious persecution carried out by ISIS during his remarks, saying, “today the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100 precent of the territory just recently held by these killers in Iraq and all throughout Syria.”

“Much work will always remain but we will never rest until that job is completely done and we are doing it like never before,” he added.

Mr. Trump tweeted early Thursday ahead of his appearance, saying in addition to “Great religious and political leaders and many friends” attending his speech, reality TV producer Mark Burnett will also be in the audience. Burnett was the president’s producer of his popular reality show “The Apprentice.”

During last year’s remarks, the president boasted of his television ratings during his time hosting the show and urged attendees to “pray” for his successor, former California governor and Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In addition to the president’s remarks, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, delivered a keynote address at the breakfast. Scalise has often credited the “power of prayer” to his recovery from multiple gunshot wounds he suffered over the summer when playing in a charity softball practice game with other members of Congress.