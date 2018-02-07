Rings abound: Eagles QB Wentz gets engaged in Kentucky

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Although Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz couldn’t play Sunday’s Super Bowl, he still gets a ring – and now his girlfriend gets one, too.

“She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring … can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough!” the 25-year-old Wentz said in a tweet Tuesday , accompanied by a photo spread of Kentucky native Maddie Oberg accepting his marriage proposal.

They got engaged at CastlePost, also known as Kentucky Castle, a boutique hotel that said in a Facebook post it was proud to be “a part of their story.”

Wentz was the now-Super Bowl champions’ starting quarterback until he suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

