Police arrest star UConn women's field hockey player

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested the career scoring leader on University of Connecticut’s women’s field hockey team for allegedly stealing $34 worth of makeup.

The Hartford Courant reports 22-year-old Charlotte Veitner was arrested Sunday at the campus bookstore after staff told police she tried to conceal cosmetic items inside a bag.

Veitner has been charged with larceny and released on $1,500 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 14.

The senior was the nation’s leading scorer in women’s field hockey last season with 34 goals. Two of her goals helped lift the team to their fifth national field hockey title in November.

A spokesman for UConn’s athletics department says the university is aware of the arrest and has no further comment.

It was not immediately known if Veitner has a lawyer.

