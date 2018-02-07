‘Justified,’ ‘Home Improvement’ actor Mickey Jones dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A spokeswoman for veteran character actor Mickey Jones says he has died. He was 76.

Publicist Cherry Hepburn says Jones died early Wednesday of the effects of a long illness. The illness was not disclosed.

Jones played Rodney “Hot Rod” Dunham on “Justified” and construction worker and avid drummer Pete on the 1990s sitcom “Home Improvement.”

Jones was a native of Houston, Texas. He worked steadily in TV since the 1970s. His movie credits included “Sling Blade,” ”Tin Cup” and “Starman.”

Jones started out in entertainment as a musician. He played drums with Bob Dylan and The First Edition with Kenny Rogers, among others.

