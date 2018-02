CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say at least one person died in a multi vehicle crash on I 24 this evening.

Several 18 wheelers were involved in the collision with a vehicle near the Market Street entrance.

The trucks did not appear to be seriously damaged, but the car was crushed.

It happened around 5PM heading east.

Traffic was backed up to the state line in Lookout Valley, and lanes were closed most of the evening.