Mowbray Mountain house fire

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Volunteer firefighters had a hard time putting out a blaze early this evening on Mowbray Mountain.

It happened at a home on Moonlight Trail that was being foreclosed on.

When Mowbray and Sequoyah units first arrived around 5:30 PM, the two story home was about 80% in flames.

The driveway was hard to get their trucks down and then the water pressure was low.

Firefighters ended up having to shuttle water to the scene.

They also had to wait for the EPB to turn off power because of live lines down on the property.

The home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.