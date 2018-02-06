Cops: Home of Patriots' Gronk robbed during Super Bowl week

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker confirmed Tuesday morning that his department is investigating a burglary at Gronkowski’s home.

He said officers responded to the home just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Baker said “out of respect for Mr. Gronkowski’s privacy and because this is an active and dynamic criminal investigation we’re not going to be releasing any information right now about what was stolen and whether any suspects exist.”

But in a recording of call between responding officers and dispatch, a dispatcher says “multiple safes and possibly guns” were taken.

Gronkowski had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

