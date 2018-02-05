Weather Update: Monday Morning, February 5, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Rather Unsettled Week Ahead.



Temperatures dropping to around 30° by Monday morning, with a strong North wind.

Monday afternoon: Sunshine with a breezy north wind between 5 and 15 mph. Highs will only be in the mid & upper 40s.

Overnight tonight: Clouds increase & chilly. Tuesday morning will start in the mid 30s with clouds quickly returning. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 50s along with a few showers late.

Rain – not showers, but rain to arrive again late Tuesday and lasting through midday Wednesday.

Clearing out and cooling down again for Thursday.

Another round of wet weather brewing for late Friday and into next weekend.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:36am & 6:14pm