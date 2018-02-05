Update on Veterans Home for Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley county could become the home of a new Veteran’s Home.

Just last week, Gov. Haslam pledged money to make it happen.

But there’s still a big “if”.

County leaders have collected 14 million dollars toward building the 30-million dollar veteran’s home.

That came from a private benefactor, the city, the county and state.

The federal government has agreed to eventually provide 65-percent, but it can’t seem pass a budget.

Federal lawmakers in Washington are also trying to help.

Bradley Commissioner Mark Hall tells us plans are ready if the Federal Government will act.

The 27 acre site is on Westland Drive.

When completed, It could accommodate 108 veterans.