IOC opens 2 days of meeting on eve of Pyeongchang Olympics



AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is sure to face questioning with roughly 100 IOC members gathered in frigid South Korea for the start of two days of meetings that will lead up to the opening Friday of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Bach is sure be grilled by the full IOC membership about the decision to exclude many Russian athletes for the Games despite a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that overturned doping bans for many of them.

Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has denounced the IOC move as “shameful.”

Bach will try to focus on the opening ceremony and look for good news as North Korean and South Korean athletes compete alongside each other under a symbolic deal aimed at easing tension on the Korean peninsula.

About 3,000 athletes will be on hand for the opening ceremony, the first Olympics in South Korea since the 1988 Summer Games.