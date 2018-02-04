Weather Update: Sunday, February 4, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Unsettled Weather Ahead for Sunday.



Temperatures drop into the upper 30s overnight with wet weather arriving before sunrise. A brief period of wintry mix is possible at the onset, but that will quickly become a cold rain by sunrise that will last through Sunday morning.

A quarter to half an inch of rain possible.

Cloudy skies through the afternoon with a few spotty showers still possible. Highs for Sunday afternoon will be nearing 50°.

Decreasing clouds Sunday evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s Monday morning.

More sunshine and cooler for Monday, but more rain may move back in for Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Drier and cooler weather returns for Thursday, then another round of wet weather for late Friday and into next weekend.