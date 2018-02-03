US skiers Johnson, Vonn lead downhill training before race

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Americans Breezy Johnson and Lindsey Vonn posted the fastest times in World Cup downhill training on Saturday, less than two hours before the race.

Johnson timed 1 minute, 39.52 seconds on the Kandahar course and was 0.29 seconds faster than Vonn, who has won the race in the last two years and three times in total. Sofia Goggia of Italy was 0.01 further back in third.

Training was canceled on the previous two days, forcing organizers to stage the mandatory session just before the actual race.

Another downhill is scheduled for Sunday in the last weekend of World Cup racing before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

