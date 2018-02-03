Uniformed TWRA Officer says he was forced to leave Outback Steakhouse Friday Night

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Facebook post of a TWRA officer went viral after he says he was kicked out of Outback Friday night.

He says he stopped by Outback Steakhouse to eat dinner with his wife.

Andrew Ward says he was approached by the manager and asked to put his gun in his truck.

Ward says he told her that he couldn’t because he was in uniform.

Ward posted to Facebook that she made a call and returned to the table to ask him to leave because Outback is a gun free zone.

“I don’t blame the manager… but this is ridiculous and we will never go back there ever again” says Ward on Facebook.

Ward says “A uniformed Law Enforcement Officer who is sworn to protect and serve the public, is refused service because they have a firearm! I am disgusted and have no other words!!!” He later posted that Outback reached out and apologized for the incident. Ward says that they told him, “there was another customer that was ‘scared for her life’ who was seated across from us”. Ward went on saying that he was told that the customer stated that she was afraid because “police are shooting people.” He was told that this customer demanded to be escorted to her vehicle, “out of fear of being shot”. Ward says he is thankful he is “humbled” by the support he and his wife received.

Outback sent us a statement saying, “We’ve always allowed uniformed law enforcement officers to carry their sidearms inside our restaurants. A manager made a mistake and we have discussed this with her. We have contacted the guest personally and apologized.”