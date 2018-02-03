Uma Thurman accuses Harvey Weinstein of attacking her

NEW YORK (CBS) – Uma Thurman has accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of attacking her in the 1990s. Speaking to The New York Times, Thurman said Weinstein attempted to force himself on her in a London hotel room.

“He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me,” Thurman told the Times. “You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.”

The 47-year-old actress has worked with Weinstein on numerous films such as 1994’s “Pulp Fiction.” In November, after dozens of women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, Thurman posted a message on Instagram hinting at turbulent experiences with him. She wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving except “Harvey” and all his “wicked conspirators.” “I’m glad it’s going slowly — you don’t deserve a bullet,” she wrote. “Stay tuned.”

Weinstein has denied the accusation. His spokesperson has released a statement along with a photo of Thurman kissing Weinstein.

“Mr. Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets,” the statement reads. “However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we’ve heard those details.”