RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Rhea County.

According to the Highway Patrol, one car was involved in the crash on Pete Worthington Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a young boy was airlifted to the hospital and a young girl was taken by ambulance.

THP says they are investigating the crash. There is no word yet on if any charges will be filed.

**PHOTO Courtesy of THP