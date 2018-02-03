Terrell Owens inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Former Chattanooga Moc Terrell Owens posts to Instagram that he is in the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
CONGRATS to the HOF CLASS OF 2018.
We’re GOLDEN! https://t.co/cGcDqCgFER
— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 3, 2018
The Chattanooga Mocs posted this, congratulating Owens on this accomplishment.
The POPCORN is finally ready!!!
🍿🍿🍿 #TOHoF @terrellowens @ProFootballHOF pic.twitter.com/lpGos8B0ic
— UTC Football (@GoMocsFB) February 3, 2018
The official NFL twitter posted this:
According to reports, The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018:
Urlacher
Lewis
Moss
Dawkins
TO
Jerry Kramer
Bobby Beathard
Robert Brazille
— LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) February 3, 2018