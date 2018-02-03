Terrell Owens inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Former Chattanooga Moc Terrell Owens posts to Instagram that he is in the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

 

The Chattanooga Mocs posted this, congratulating Owens on this accomplishment.

 

The official NFL twitter posted this:

Share:

Related Videos

14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
CFC Welcome Another MLS Team to Chattanooga Saturday in FC Dallas
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Darius Garland Scores 29 in Brentwood Academy’s Victory Over Baylor
Read More»
14 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Nationally Ranked Oak Hill Academy Rallies to Beat McCallie
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now