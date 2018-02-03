Terrell Owens inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Former Chattanooga Moc Terrell Owens posts to Instagram that he is in the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

CONGRATS to the HOF CLASS OF 2018.

We’re GOLDEN! https://t.co/cGcDqCgFER — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 3, 2018

The Chattanooga Mocs posted this, congratulating Owens on this accomplishment.

The official NFL twitter posted this: