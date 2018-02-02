Weather Update: Friday Morning, February 2, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Another Cold Shot To Start The Weekend, Then More Unsettled Weather!



This morning: All the precipitation has ended, and the cold air is rolling in. Expect a breezy day as well.

Lots of sunshine returns for Friday afternoon, but it will stay breezy and cold with highs only around 40. Fair and a hard freeze Friday night with lows 20-23.

For Saturday, expect increasing clouds, but dry and cool with highs in the mid 40’s. Cloudy Saturday night, with a cold rain moving in late and lows in the mid 30’s. A wet, raw, and chilly day for Sunday with morning rain and highs staying in the 40’s.

Drier and chilly once again to start out next week, but more rain may move back in for later Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

We are still more than 3.5″ behind in rainfall for the month, so any rain will be a big help over the next couple of weeks!

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:39am & 6:09pm