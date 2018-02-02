Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, 95, hospitalized

Legendary Marvel Comics creator and publisher Stan Lee has been hospitalized, a spokesman confirmed to CBS News.

TMZ was first to report that the 95 year old had fallen ill.

TMZ cites sources as saying Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles form his home Wednesday night after suffering shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat.

A spokesperson for Lee told CBS News, “Stan is doing well and feeling good, he is staying there for a few days for some checkups as a safety precaution.”

Lee was profiled two years ago on the CBS News broadcast “Sunday Morning.”

Among other achievements, Lee co-created Spider-Man, X-Men, Iron Man, the Hulk and Black Panther.

When he turned 95 in December, stars of popular Marvel movies and TV shows, such as “The Avengers,” wished him a happy birthday on social media.