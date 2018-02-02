James Comey responds to Nunes memo: “That's it?”

Former FBI Director James Comey responded to the GOP House Intelligence Committee memo released Friday with a tweet: “That’s it?” He then slammed the memo as “dishonest and misleading” and said it “wrecked the House intel committee.”

The memo, authored by the staff of the committee’s chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, was the source of a bitter dispute between the Republicans and Democrats on the committee, as well as between the White House and intelligence community. It alleges that the Justice Department and FBI abused their surveillance authority during the presidential campaign during their pursuit of a warrant to wiretap Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser.

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

In the same tweet, Comey suggested that the memo had “destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen.” Though he didn’t elaborate, Comey seems to be referring to the fact that the memo revealed secret information about the Russia probe he had once led, the electronic surveillance warrants sought by the FBI and DOJ from the Foreign Intelligence Special Court (FISC), and the target of the warrant, former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.”

“For what?” Comey asked. “DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.”

On Thursday, Comey defended the FBI on Twitter, writing, “All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would.” President Trump and congressional Republicans have been attacking the FBI for its investigation of potential ties between Russia and Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Earlier this week, the House Intel Committee had voted on straight party lines to release the GOP-authored memo. After the vote, the memo was sent to President Trump for review. He then declassified and returned the memo to the Republicans for release Friday.