Free flu shots in northwest Georgia

ATLANTA (WDEF) – As the flu continues to ravage our area and schools, in particular, you can find flu shots for free in northwest Georgia.

Health Departments in the region are offering them at no cost to residents.

Healthcare plans will be billed on behalf of clients who have coverage and there is no charge to anyone who is not under a healthcare plan.

No appointments are necessary.

State officials don’t believe that the flu season has peaked in Georgia yet.

They say the current flu vaccine effectively protects against 3 of the 4 influenza virus strains that are circulating.

Here is where to find the free shots:

Fannin County Health Department: 95 Ouida Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513, (706) 632-3023

Gilmer County Health Department: 28 Southside Church Street, Ellijay, GA 30540, (706) 635-4363

Murray County Health Department: 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, GA 30705, (706) 695-4585

Whitfield County Health Department: 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720, (706) 226-2621